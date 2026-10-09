Central Minnesota county reports "several cases of suspected measles"

Officials in Todd County, Minnesota, say the area has "several cases of suspected measles" and that unvaccinated residents are at risk of becoming infected.

The county announced the suspected cases on its website in a news post Friday but did not provide an exact number. As of Thursday, the Minnesota Department of Health says there have been 24 measles cases in the state this year.

Todd County is located in central Minnesota and is home to 28 townships and 12 cities, including Browerville, Long Prairie and Staples.

The Mayo Clinic says measles is caused by a virus that spreads through the air and settles on surfaces. Symptoms include a fever, dry cough, runny nose and red, watering eyes, and can show up around seven to 14 days after contact with the virus. Health experts say a vaccine can prevent infection.

Health officials are asking residents to report measles symptoms to their healthcare provider or Todd County Health and Human Services.

Earlier this month, Fillmore County in southeastern Minnesota said it had three confirmed cases of measles. The three people who contracted the illness were unvaccinated, according to the county.