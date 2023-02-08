MDH: Minnesota is first US state to screen all newborns for congenital cytomegalovirus

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota health officials announced Wednesday that the state is the first to screen all newborns for congenital cytomegalovirus.

According to the health department, the common viral infection can have serious health effects for children if not detected early, including hearing loss. It's estimated that up to 300 babies out of 65,000 born each year will have cCMV.

"Adding congenital cytomegalovirus to our newborn screening program is a big advance in protecting and improving the health of all Minnesota children," said Minnesota Commissioner of Health Dr. Brooke Cunningham. "Parents of children at risk for permanent hearing loss will receive early support that can help them prevent potential developmental delays."

BREAKING - Minnesota becomes the first state to screen all newborns for cytomegalovirus (CMV), which is the most common congenital viral infection at birth, commonly leading to hearing loss. By detecting early, it makes huge strides in child hearing and speech development #WCCO pic.twitter.com/pQk7eHt6NM — Marielle Mohs (@MarielleMohs) February 8, 2023

There are more than 60 conditions for which newborns are screened in Minnesota, but cCMV is the first infectious disease added to the panel. Most conditions in the panel are inherited through the genes of one or both parents.

For more information on the newborn screening in Minnesota, click here.