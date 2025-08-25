Sedan driver killed in crash with semi truck in McLeod County
A man is dead and a 5-year-old girl is hurt after a crash between a sedan and a semi truck in McLeod County on Sunday.
Sixty-year-old Halvorson Kenneth was heading west on Highway 212 in Collins Township, Minnesota, when he collided with a semi going the opposite direction just before 8 a.m., the Minnesota State Patrol said.
Kenneth died at the scene. There were four people in the semi: a 39-year-old man, a 37-year-old woman, a 7-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl. Only the girl was hurt. She was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to be OK.