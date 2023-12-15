Matthew Perry toxicology report reveals cause of death was "acute effects of ketamine"

Matthew Perry's cause of death released; ruled accidental Matthew Perry's cause of death released; ruled accidental 00:34

Matthew Perry, the beloved "Friends" sitcom star, died from the "acute effects of ketamine," according to an autopsy report released Friday by the Los Angeles Medical Examiner Office.

Perry, 54, was found unresponsive in late October "floating face down in the heated end of pool," the autopsy report said. His cause of death is listed as the "acute effects of ketamine," with contributing factors listed as "drowning, coronary artery disease and buprenorphine effects."

The report says the death was accidental and that no signs of foul play were suspected.

The actor had struggled with addiction for many years, although he reportedly had been clean for 19 months, the report said. Perry had been receiving ketamine infusion therapy for depression and anxiety, with the last treatment reportedly a week and a half before his death, the autopsy report said.

Ketamine has been approved by the FDA as an anesthetic since the 1970s, and research shows it may help some patients when used as a treatment for depression and anxiety, but experts say it also has risks. The drug has a dissociative effect, seemingly separating the mind from the body, and can cause hallucinations. It is known for its use in nightclub and party culture. The federal Drug Enforcement Agency warns that an overdose of ketamine can cause unconsciousness and dangerously slowed breathing.

Trace amounts of ketamine were found in Perry's stomach, but the coroner said high levels of the drug were found in his blood: 3.54 micrograms per milliliter.

These levels led the Medical Examiner's Office to conclude that Perry's cause of death was not from his prior infusion therapy — the drug's half-life is just 3 to 4 hours — but rather ketamine that was taken in another manner. How that happened, the autopsy report said, is unknown.

Perry rose to fame with his iconic role as Chandler Bing on "Friends," beloved for his eccentric mannerisms and quirky personality, quickly becoming a fan favorite on the show that ran for 10 seasons.

Perry wrote about his addiction in a memoir released last year, "Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing," detailing his years of struggling to stay sober. He told CBS News in 2015 that "people don't understand that it's a disease," and that those with addiction should "get the help" and not blame themselves.