The Matthew Perry Foundation is to help those struggling with addiction

A foundation to help those struggling with addiction has been established in honor of Matthew Perry's legacy, his commitment to helping others.

The Matthew Perry Foundation is a donor-advised fund, sponsored and maintained by National Philanthropic Trust.

On the foundation's home page is a quote by Perry which embodies its mission. "Addiction is far too powerful for anyone to defeat alone. But together, one day at a time, we can beat it down," Perry's words as written on the foundation's site.

Perry died at the age of 54 at his home in the Pacific Palisades on Oct. 28. He was best known for his iconic role as Chandler Bing on "Friends" for ten seasons.

Perry was found unresponsive in his hot tub at his home and police responded to a 911 call for a water rescue. The cause of death remains unknown but an autopsy was performed and the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office says it is awaiting toxicology results.

The actor opened up about his substance abuse struggles in "Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing," a memoir released last year. He repeatedly went to rehab for drug and alcohol abuse.

"I think that people don't understand that it's a disease," Perry told CBS News in 2015 about the misconceptions surrounding addiction. "It was declared a disease in 1955 by the American Medical Association. And even people who are in trouble with this thing don't kind of realize that they are suffering from a disease. So they sort of blame themselves. So it's important to get it out there, and not be a secret, so you can get the help that you need."

That needed help is part of the Matthew Perry Foundation and part of Perry's longing to not just be remembered for 'Friends,' but for helping others.

The Matthey Perry Foundation wrote in its mission statement, "It will honor his legacy and be guided by his own words and experiences and driven by his passion for making a difference in as many lives as possible."