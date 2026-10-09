Defenseman Mathew Dumba retiring after 13 NHL seasons with 5 different teams

Mathew Dumba is retiring after 13 NHL seasons with five different teams.

Dumba last played for the Pittsburgh Penguins, with stints in Minnesota, Dallas, Arizona and Tampa Bay. The 32-year-old defenseman won the 2020 King Clancy Memorial Trophy, awarded to the player who best exemplified leadership qualities on and off the ice and made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.

"Matt Dumba is officially hanging up his skates after 748 NHL career games," the NHL Players Association posted on social media Friday. "Wishing the former blue liner and 2019-20 King Clancy Memorial Trophy winner the best of luck in his retirement!"

ST PAUL, MN - APRIL 21: Matt Dumba #24 of the Minnesota Wild warms up before Game Three of the First Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Dallas Stars at Xcel Energy Center on April 21, 2023 in St Paul, Minnesota. Bruce Kluckhohn/NHLI via Getty Images

Dumba spent his first 10 NHL seasons in Minnesota after the Wild drafted him with the No. 7 overall pick of the 2012 NHL draft. He signed with the Arizona Coyotes in 2023, but was sent to Tampa Bay just before the deadline.

Dumba played one season with the Lightning, another with the Dallas Stars and had a goal and two assists with the Penguins in 2025-26. He spent most of the season at Wilkes-Barr/Scranton, the Penguins' AHL affiliate.

Dumba had 85 goals and 176 in 748 NHL games. He also had five goals and 10 assists in 54 playoff games.