Former Wayzata teacher now a New York Times Best Seller: "It's very surreal"

MINNEAPOLIS — For Matt Eicheldinger, this is a dream realized. At Big Hill Books in Bryn Mawr, and across the continent, his books are on the shelves.

"I've been drawing that character since third grade. That's me as a kid," he said.

Eicheldinger has been doodling for decades. When he became a teacher in Wayzara, he took the craft in his classroom, turning every student into a character. At 21, he wrote and illustrated his first book.

"I think a big part of this story is the rejection that came before the success," Eicheldinger said. "The story of rejection has helped me persevere in different aspects of this industry because you wrote your book and think people are gonna buy it, but the reality is your book is out there with thousands who are gonna read it each week."

After hundreds of rejections, his book got picked up with Andrews McMeel Publishing, which publishes Eicheldinger's childhood favorite, Calvin and Hobbes.

Eicheldinger, a father of two, quit his job to follow his dream and waited in great anticipation as his book hit store shelves.

"I saw a kid buy my book with his parents I was like, 'Oh my gosh, it actually does happen. It doesn't just sit here.'" Eicheldinger said.

It turns out that many of his books did not just sit there, as the phone call of a lifetime would soon reveal that he was a New York Times Best Seller.

"I was in the bedroom, I think in my PJs and my editor called," Eicheldinger said. "We both cried a lot. Because the point of pride was, 'I did it. I got my book on the shelf.' And that was my goal the whole time. So to suddenly spike up to New York Times Best Seller, it still feels very surreal and very odd."

Eicheldinger has been asked to speak with students and teachers around the country. It seems his books about the challenges and joys of being a kid are resonating.

"There's a family that sends read-along video of my book every night and the dad reads the characters and that doesn't get old, it's tangible," Eicheldinger said. "I've gotten fan mail. I've actually had to get a PO box. With the last name, it was very easy to find my address."

It is a reality he is still absorbing.

"Sometimes, when you write the ideas that live in your head, you don't know if they will resonate with somebody else. And then you get to talk to a human being who enjoys your work," Eicheldinger said. "I'm sure it's the same with a magician or a potter, and you see someone use your product. It's very surreal that anyone would want what you've created."

Eicheldinger has now completed a second and a third book. The third book is for adults and includes insights he learned from teaching.

"I had a student who didn't talk. As a way to connect with her, I stuck a sticky note on her desk. Two years later, in the mail, I got an envelope with a single sticky note, and it said, 'I saved all your notes. You helped me more than you know.'" Eicheldinger said. "You don't always know your impact but I guarantee the small things make a difference."

Eicheldinger's release party for his new book "Sticky Notes: Memorable Lessons from Ordinary Moments" is Tuesday at the Plymouth Banquet Hall. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door starting at $5.