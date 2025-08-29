Former teacher of Minneapolis school shooter says she reported self-harm signs

Investigators continue to look for evidence that could point to a motive in the Minneapolis mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church that killed two school students and injured 18 other people.

Minneapolis police have identified the shooter as Robin Westman, 23, from suburban Minneapolis. They died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the back of the church.

According to a newly released search warrant, the shooter recently went through a breakup and was staying with a friend in St. Louis Park, Minnesota.

Another search warrant shows the shooter went through four magazines of ammunition, about 120 bullets and had even more that they didn't use. The warrant also states the shooter placed smoke canisters on the two-by-fours they used to barricade the doors.

As investigators continue the search for answers, an entire community continues to mourn.

A former teacher who said she once taught the shooter is offering a sobering perspective. Sarah Reely taught art at one of the high schools the shooter attended in the Twin Cities several years ago.

They were in her class when they went by a different name.

Reely remembers them as an odd, different kid who was goofy, but at the same time, someone who needed help. She says she noticed signs of self-harm and reported it but doesn't know what happened after.

"Self-harm is usually an indication or cry for help, or expression of self-hatred or both. That's something that needs to be reported," Reely said.

WCCO asked her if she believes there were warning signs missed.

"I don't know if they were missed. I noticed. I think it's a lack of preparation, a lack of knowing what to do, a lack of resources," she said.

Federal officials pointed to the shooter's "hatred" of a wide variety of groups. Minneapolis police say it's not clear if there's a single motivation or triggering event, although investigators say a review of the shooter's writings revealed an obsession with mass shooters.

For Reely, her plea is that this tragedy doesn't end with flowers and vigil, but action to make sure no child dies from gun violence. She also believes there needs to be urgent changes to how mental health is handled in schools.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or suicidal crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

For more information about mental health care resources and support, The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m. ET, at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or email info@nami.org.