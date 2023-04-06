Mass search organized for Madeline Kingsbury, 26, missing from Winona

WINONA, Minn. -- Authorities announced a mass search Friday for a missing 26-year-old mother whose disappearance police are calling "involuntary" and "suspicious."

The Winona Police Department said that it is looking for volunteers to aid in the search for Madeline Kingsbury starting at 9 a.m. on Friday.

The Winona Police Department says Madeline Kingsbury disappeared after she dropped her kids off at daycare last Friday, and has had no contact with family and friends since.

Madeline Kingsbury Winona Police

The father of Kingsbury's children told police he left their house in a blue minivan soon after the dropoff, and when he came back, she was gone.

Volunteers need to be over 18 years of age and able to walk areas that are rough terrain and long distances for about four hours. Police ask volunteers to wear appropriate footwear and clothing to the search.

Anyone wanting to volunteer must bring their driver's license or another form of identification for security and accountability purposes, police say.

Volunteers are asked to meet at either the Winona County-Goodview Fire Department in Winona or the Fillmore County Rushford-Peterson School in Rushford. There are two times to report to volunteer -- at 9 a.m. and at 1 p.m. at either location.

Volunteers will be assigned to a search area and bused to that location.

WPD recommends signing up to volunteer ahead of time for organization purposes.

Additionally, police are asking for anyone along the Highway 43 corridor in Winona and Fillmore counties to "check their properties, including any video cameras, doorbell cameras, game cameras, etc. for any signs of the van passing through or stopping" between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on April 1.

Winona Police

Kingsbury stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 135 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Kingsbury's family is offering a $50,000 reward for information that leads them to her.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 507-457-6288, or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers online.