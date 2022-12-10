Masonic Children's "head elf" is bringing holiday cheer

MINNEAPOLIS -- A head elf is helping make the holidays a little brighter for kids in the hospital -- and lifting a load off parents.

Claire Stolee is a long-time volunteer at Masonic Children's Hospital. He's back as head elf.

Stolee embraces his time with kids and their families at Masonic Children's Hospital. This grandpa looks for moments to connect.

His friend Jules is on dialysis four days a week while she waits for a kidney.

He met the family from North Dakota last year.

"We have no friends and family and now because of people like Claire, you feel like you do. He has been visiting us since Jules was in the ICU a year ago," mom Rena Johnson said.

It's kids like Jules that are at the heart of the volunteering Stolee does a few times a week. And that dedication is why he was named head elf at the North Pole. Stolee is in charge of sorting donations ahead of Christmas.

"Being part of this makes me wish for everybody to have something to be involved in the holidays," Stolee said.

The toys will move to a magic toyland where parents can select gifts. It takes one thing off their plate so families can focus on the health of their children.

"The room is full of monitors and other equipment and pumps and all those things and to be able to come in with a bright toy. It just helps so much," Stolee said.

And for Stolee, it warms his heart and gives him purpose.

"Jules all she has to do is look at me with her eyes and I melt," Stolee said.

"He brightens everybody's day," Johnson said.

Masonic is still accepting donations through Dec. 22. They only accept new, unwrapped toys, books, clothes and crafts in original packaging.

Items can be dropped off at the hospital. Contact the Child-Family Life Department at 612-273-3124 or email cfl@fairview.org to schedule a drop-off.

Mail donations are also accepted at:

M Health Fairview Masonic Children's Hospital

2414 South 7th Street

Child-Family Life Department #MB-210-B

Minneapolis, MN 55454

Another way to give is by purchasing items from the Amazon.com wish list or the Target wish list at Gift Giver Page and have them shipped directly to the hospital.