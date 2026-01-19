How to watch: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Breakfast supports Twin Cities students

The 36th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Breakfast will honor a Civil Rights Movement leader while raising funds for students in the Twin Cities to further their education.

The event at the Minneapolis Convention Center supports UNCF Twin Cities' mission to support students in the area in their pursuit of attending and graduating college.

How to watch

What: 36th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Breakfast

When: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. How to watch: You can watch in the player above, on Pluto TV or on YouTube.

The theme of this year's event is is "Make Career of Humanity," inspired by King's charge to "commit yourself to the noble struggle for equal rights. You will make a greater person of yourself, a greater nation of your country, and a finer world to live in."

The breakfast will also feature two keynote speakers. Soledad O'Brien is an award-winning documentarian known for "The Devil is Busy" and "The Perfect Neighbor." Dr. Freeman A. Hrabowski, III is the president emeritus of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County.