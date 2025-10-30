Minnesota State Fair baking legend Marjorie Johnson dies at 106

Minnesota State Fair baking legend Marjorie Johnson has died at the age of 106.

"Marjorie wasn't just Robbinsdale's 'Blue Ribbon Baker' — she was a beloved neighbor, a source of inspiration, and a shining example of the joy and generosity that define our community since 1968," said Robbinsdale, Minnesota, Mayor Brad Sutton.

Johnson won dozens of blue ribbons over the years for her baked goods. She made appearances on "The Tonight Show" and "The Talk," demonstrating her baking abilities.

Not only was she a baker, but she was also an active woman, exercising at the New Hope YMCA three days a week.

"You've got to exercise at least 30 minutes a day," Johnson told WCCO shortly before celebrating her 100th birthday. "Never, never think negatively. Always think positively."

Sutton said that Johnson's "endless energy, warmth and talent in the kitchen brought smiles to so many faces, both her at home and across the nation."