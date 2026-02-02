Three years after her first biathalon race, Apple Valley native to compete in Olympics

Margie Freed's first biathlon race was three short years ago. She's a newcomer among lifers.

"Some of the Europeans have been doing biathlon since the age I started skiing," Freed said. "They've been doing biathlon forever and are really locked in on the shooting. So sometimes mine comes and goes, but if I have a good day, I can be with the top athletes. So, I'm surprised that it came together, especially this last year, seeing my improvement was pretty awesome."

Twenty-eight-year-old Freed grew up in Apple Valley, Minnesota, and started cross-country skiing in sixth grade. She only began biathlon training full-time two years ago. Her shooting experience was limited.

"I had never even shot a gun," she said. "I didn't know anything about guns before doing biathlon. The intrigue of trying this whole new thing, being in this whole new world of biathlon, was intriguing to me, so that's why I stuck with it."

Despite that inexperience, Freed earned a spot on the United States Olympic team and will compete in the Milan Cortina Games in February.

"I definitely will be nervous for the first race," said Freed. "I am already thinking about the loud crowds and everyone that will be cheering. I know that I'll have fans, friends and family that are coming to support me. I'm looking forward to seeing them, especially because I know they'll support me if I win or if I lose, they'll be happy to see me there. So, I'm really looking forward to that."

Unlike some Olympians' lifelong dreams, Freed didn't see herself pursuing a pro career in competitive sports. The version of her back at Eastview High School could never have seen this coming.

"I would definitely be surprised," said Freed. "I would probably say, 'Ah, you're still at that?' I had fun with skiing in high school and I want to thank all of my teammates there for making it fun and worthwhile. Because I don't think if I (hadn't had) strong teammates in high school, I would probably be like 'This isn't that fun for me, so I'll just be done,' even if I was finding success. So, it's all about the people and the community."