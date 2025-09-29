Minnesota authorities searching for endangered teen who ran away from treatment program in Maplewood

Annunciation students return to full-time classes, and more headlines

Annunciation students return to full-time classes, and more headlines

Annunciation students return to full-time classes, and more headlines

Minnesota authorities are asking for the public's help in locating an endangered teen girl who they say ran away from a residential treatment program earlier this month.

Fifteen-year-old Olivia Nave left the Maplewood treatment facility at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 19, just hours after being returned there from a prior runaway attempt, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Officers say when they found Nave previously, she claimed to be 19 years old.

Nave is a prior trafficking victim, authorities say, and is at high risk of revictimization.

Olivia Nave Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension

Nave was last located in the Newport, Minnesota, area and has ties to the Champlin, Minnesota, area.

Police say Nave may be associated with a black 2014 Buick Enclave with the license plate "ZYV055".

Authorities describe Nave as 4 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds, having black hair with red highlights and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Nave's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact the Maplewood Police Department at 651-249-2631.

If you know of a child who may have been a victim of exploitation, call the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or visit the website.