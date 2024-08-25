"Our family is torn apart": Parents of woman killed in hit-and-run remember her caring spirit

Parents of a Maplewood woman killed in hit-and-run speak out as the suspected driver is behind bars

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — The family of a woman killed in a hit-and-run crash is remembering their daughter as the suspected driver is behind bars facing murder charges.

Zakirrah "Ziggy" Anderson died at the age of 23 this month in Maplewood.

Her parents, Miranda Lov'lace and Lewis Anderson, describe her as a kid at heart, joyful with a humongous sense of humor and the light of their lives.

"Praying for strength to endure this whole situation," Lov'lace said. "It's really going to be a process to know and receive that this is going to be a lifetime thing, the loss of my child."

Police say a car hit Anderson near Wakefield Park as she stood in the street.

Officers say she was with a group of people who were there to fight another group.

According to police, a driver in the other group hit Ziggy and a friend, who survived, then drove off.

Lewis Anderson got what he described as a 'panic call' about his daughter.

"As any parent, I'm driving to this scene at its location," he said. "I'm driving, crying, shaking, because I know the phone call I got is not the average phone call."

Lewis says Anderson was his heart and his pride.

"She was just a beautiful person all the way around and we're going to miss her," he said. "Our family is torn apart."

Lov'lace says her daughter had a big heart and was very giving.

"She still had that purity to her, her heart," she said. "Just the love, the care, she was a caregiver to all."

Lewis Anderson says his daughter worked as a caregiver and they received heartfelt letters from people she took care of.

The day after Anderson died, police arrested Ashley Couch.

She's now charged with murder.

Court records show previous felony convictions for drive-by shooting, assault with a dangerous weapon, and terroristic threats.

"I know I see no remorse on her, which added to the flame and fire in me for the whole entire situation," Lov'lace said.

Lewis Anderson says "this should've never happened with that track record."

Lov'lace and Anderson say their main focus now is their daughter and supporting the rest of their children.

"It's a struggle and I wouldn't wish it on anybody," Lewis Anderson said.

Arlene Favors, a close family friend, says she'll miss Anderson's bubbly personality the most.

The family has a Gofundme for memorial services and a celebration of life this Friday.