Police say Maplewood hit-and-run that killed woman, 23, is now "murder investigation"

By Stephen Swanson

Maplewood police seek driver in deadly hit-and-run
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — A Minneapolis woman is dead, a St. Paul woman is hurt and a suspect vehicle has been found after a hit-and-run on Wednesday evening in Maplewood.

Maplewood and St. Paul officers were called to Larpenteur Avenue East and Dieter Street at about 9:20 p.m. after calls came in about a pedestrian struck by a motorist. Police say the driver then fled the scene in the vehicle.

Two women were found wounded and were both rushed to Regions Hospital, where one of them, a 23-year-old, was pronounced dead. The other victim, 22, is expected to survive.

Police say the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is helping them search for the suspect in what they call a "murder investigation."

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for more.

Stephen Swanson

Stephen Swanson is a web producer at CBS Minnesota. A 21-year WCCO-TV veteran, Stephen was a floor director for a decade before moving to the newsroom, where he focuses on general assignment reporting.

