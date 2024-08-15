Police say Maplewood hit-and-run that killed woman, 23, is now "murder investigation"

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — A Minneapolis woman is dead, a St. Paul woman is hurt and a suspect vehicle has been found after a hit-and-run on Wednesday evening in Maplewood.

Maplewood and St. Paul officers were called to Larpenteur Avenue East and Dieter Street at about 9:20 p.m. after calls came in about a pedestrian struck by a motorist. Police say the driver then fled the scene in the vehicle.

WCCO

Two women were found wounded and were both rushed to Regions Hospital, where one of them, a 23-year-old, was pronounced dead. The other victim, 22, is expected to survive.

Police say the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is helping them search for the suspect in what they call a "murder investigation."

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for more.