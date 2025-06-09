Watch CBS News
Maple Grove shooting leaves teen boy hospitalized

By
Anthony Bettin
CBS Minnesota

A teenage boy was shot in the leg at a home in a northwestern Twin Cities suburb on Sunday, police said.

The Maple Grove Police Department said its officers responded to a shooting on the 12300 block of 94th Avenue around 4 p.m. They found a 16-year-old with a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening, but required hospitalization. 

Police said there were several other children at or near the home whom they interviewed. None were arrested.

Though the circumstances of the shooting are not yet known, police said there is no risk to the public as they investigate.

