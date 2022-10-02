Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Fire breaks out at Maple Grove's Lynde Greenhouse and Nursery

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Fire breaks out at Maple Grove's Lynde Greenhouse and Nursery
Fire breaks out at Maple Grove's Lynde Greenhouse and Nursery 00:39

MAPLE GROVE, Minn.-- A large fire broke out Sunday morning at a greenhouse in Maple Grove.

Firefighters called in extra help from Osseo, Brooklyn Park, Plymouth and Golden Valley to battle the blaze at Lynde Greenhouse and Nursery.

6a-vo-lynde-greenhouse-wcco2386.jpg
CBS

Crews have knocked down most of the fire, and have switched from a defensive mode to offensive operations to put out hot spots.

It's not known yet what started the fire.

No one was in the business at the time the fire was called in.  

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on October 2, 2022 / 7:30 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.