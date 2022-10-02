Fire breaks out at Maple Grove's Lynde Greenhouse and Nursery

Fire breaks out at Maple Grove's Lynde Greenhouse and Nursery

Fire breaks out at Maple Grove's Lynde Greenhouse and Nursery

MAPLE GROVE, Minn.-- A large fire broke out Sunday morning at a greenhouse in Maple Grove.

Firefighters called in extra help from Osseo, Brooklyn Park, Plymouth and Golden Valley to battle the blaze at Lynde Greenhouse and Nursery.

CBS

Crews have knocked down most of the fire, and have switched from a defensive mode to offensive operations to put out hot spots.

It's not known yet what started the fire.

No one was in the business at the time the fire was called in.