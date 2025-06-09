3-sport athlete at Maple Grove proves benefits of cross-training heading into 8th state tournament

It's state tournament season right now, and one Maple Grove, Minnesota, track athlete is hoping to lead her relay team to school history in the track and field state tournament. But she's already proven she's a standout, making it to eight state tournaments in three different sports.

"The second I stepped on the track, I wanted to keep coming every day," said Abbey Oakland, senior relay distance runner at Maple Grove High School.

Running distance is the best fit for Oakland, as it not only feeds her competitive spirit, but it also feeds into her training for the other sports she plays, like soccer.

"In the fall [for soccer season], I was always super fit and ready from track, and I just think that helped a lot," said Oakland.

Then in the winter, she switches gears again to hockey.

"It just makes me excited for each season, and I don't feel any burnout," said Oakland.

Being a three-sport athlete is something rare these days, especially for Oakland, who has gone to the Minnesota State High School League state tournament in each of her sports.

"It helps me be very versatile," said Oakland. "I just feel like I see the sports from a wider angle."

Oakland's distance coach, Hannah Hempe, sees big benefits from that versatility in her athletes.

"Running, it can be the same thing over and over. How you approach a race might have some of the same strategies, so she hears so many different strategies both in soccer and hockey about how to approach competition," said Hempe.

The Maple Grove Crimson girls relay runners now have their sights set on a first for the school, breaking into the state's top three finishers.

"We'll be right in there with them, and I know all the girls in my relay will battle until the end," said Oakland.

"I know [her relay teammates] would love to leave Abbey [the only senior] on that note with that top three finish," said Hempe.

The track and field state tournament begins Thursday.

