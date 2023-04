Many Minnesota families have opened their hearts, and homes, to Ukranian refugees

Many Minnesota families have opened their hearts, and homes, to Ukranian refugees

Many Minnesota families have opened their hearts, and homes, to Ukranian refugees

The Uniting for Ukraine Jobs Sponsorship Pathway is a program organized by Alight that allows Ukrainians and their immediate family members to live and work in the USA for up to two years.

Click here to learn more.