Murder trial begins for father of 16-year-old Jordan "Manny" Collins Jr.

A father is set to go on trial in the death of his 16-year-old son, Jordan "Manny" Collins Jr., on Thursday in Anoka County .

Jordan Dupree Collins Sr. is charged with one count of second-degree murder. His son was missing for more than two months before his remains were found in a landfill in Elk River, Minnesota, in June 2025.

Collins Jr. had been staying with his father in Columbia Heights when his family and girlfriend lost contact with him. His mother reported him missing to the Columbia Heights Police Department on May 12, four days after she last heard from him when he reacted to a text message she sent.

Authorities arrested the elder Collins less than a week after his son's remains were found. Prosecutors said he was planning to leave Minnesota and had cash on hand.

According to the criminal complaint, an autopsy of Collins Jr. found "evidence of decapitation by knife."

Since her son's death, Collins Jr.'s mother started the Manny's Way Foundation and has been holding events in his honor.

Jordan "Manny" Collins Jr. Ashley Berry

"It's about keeping Manny's name alive and giving me a purpose as well to keep going while Manny was here. He liked helping people. We talked about passing out food and he liked to give out his old clothing, so I'd like to keep it going," said Ashley Berry.