The push to bring more mental health care services to southern Minnesota's veterans

MANKATO, Minn. — On Monday, people across the United States honored the lives lost on 9/11 during its 22nd anniversary.

The effects of those attacks are still being felt, including for Minnesotans in the armed forces. Now, there's a new effort to help those veterans transition back to civilian life.

Flags were at half-staff Monday in Mankato's Veterans Memorial Park to pay tribute to southern Minnesota veterans. However, those vets have been left out when it comes to mental health counseling.

Right now, there are three Vet Centers in Minnesota — Anoka, St. Paul, and Duluth — that provide those services. First District Congressman Brad Finstad has authored a bill for a new Vet Center in Mankato.

Professor Paul Mackie, who works with young veterans at Minnesota State University, Mankato, says there is a huge need.

"We're a regional center already and we would benefit from being able to have regional veteran health care and behavioral health care services," Mackie said.

For the past year, the Blue Earth County Veterans Services has partnered with the St. Paul Vet Center to provide mental health counseling on-site in Mankato for one day a week. All of the appointments are fully booked.

"I think we are doing a better job of responding to mental health services, but there's much more that we could be doing, and this would allow for that," Mackie said.

Antonio Cruz, a Marine veteran who is currently an MSU-Mankato student, agrees.

"I know there was guys who [went through the disability claims process] who waited months to probably a year or two," Cruz said.

Attached to Rep. Finstad's bill are letters from local veterans groups who write that a new Vet Center in Mankato would be a lifesaver.

Right now, there is no timeline on when the center will be able to serve southern Minnesota vets.