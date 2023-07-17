Sen. Klobuchar, VA Sec. McDonough tout PACT Act, expanding health benefits to 3.5M veterans

MINNEAPOLIS – Sen. Amy Klobuchar was in the Twin Cities Monday with U.S. Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough to help heroes get the treatments they need.

They're spreading the word about the PACT Act. After years of being denied benefits, this new law expands health benefits for vets – particularly those exposed to Agent Orange during Vietnam and toxic burn pits during the Gulf, Iraq, and Afghanistan wars.

V.A. Sec. Denis McDonough and Sen. Amy Klobuchar CBS

Klobuchar says this legislation is needed for our veterans.

"There is no expiration for the benefits our veterans have earned. There is no limit to the honor they are due," Klobuchar said.

The PACT Act increases V.A. health care and benefit eligibility for 3.5 million veterans.

