Mankato woman charged with aiding son after shooting death of 17-year-old Tyson Goodsell

The mother of a man charged in the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy in southern Minnesota is now facing criminal charges herself after allegedly helping her son evade arrest.

Tyson Goodsell was shot and killed in North Mankato, Minnesota, on May 23 while driving in the area of Pleasant View Drive and Willow Lane.

Three men were charged in Goodsell's death earlier this year: a 20-year-old St. Peter man, a 23-year-old Shakopee man and an 18-year-old Mankato man. The 18-year-old's mother was charged Monday with two counts of aiding an offender by obstructing a murder investigation and two counts of harboring or concealing an offender to help him avoid arrest, according to court records.

Charges say the woman's son orchestrated a robbery targeting Goodsell, using another man's phone and vehicle to lure him. During the robbery, the 20-year-old shot Goodsell with a rifle.

The complaint alleges that the woman picked up her son from her business in Mankato after receiving calls from him in the hours following the shooting. She then drove him to search for cell phones her son had discarded after the shooting. She also paid for a hotel for her son's codefendants the night of the murder.

Charges say the woman also moved evidence for her son while he was in jail and deleted security camera footage from her business on the night of the shooting. She's also accused of allowing her son to use her cell phone to continue communicating with his codefendants after the shooting and lying to police officers about where her phone was when they were executing a search warrant and then not providing its passcode.

When investigators asked the woman if she had questioned why her son needed to be picked up the night of the shooting, she said that she did not ask, but "knew something was going on" and "didn't want to know yet," according to the complaint.