3 men arrested, charged in shooting death of 17-year-old Tyson Goodsell, police say

Three men are in custody and facing criminal charges in connection to last month's fatal shooting of 17-year-old Tyson Goodsell in North Mankato, Minnesota.

The city's police department says Goodsell was shot on the night of May 23 while driving in the area of Pleasant View Drive and Willow Lane. He then crashed into a nearby townhome. Goodsell later died at a Mankato hospital.

On Thursday, police say they arrested a 20-year-old St. Peter, Minnesota, man who is now charged in Nicollet County with second-degree murder, attempted first-degree aggravated robbery, conspiracy to commit first-degree aggravated robbery, one count of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault and felony possession of a firearm.

An 18-year-old Mankato man and a 23-year-old Shakopee man are also in custody and each face five felony counts, including aiding an offender in aggravated robbery and murder, and aiding and abetting assault.

Tyson Goodsell WCCO

Chief Ross Gullickson says he expects more arrests and charges to follow.

"Every step of this investigation has been driven by a commitment to uncover the truth, seek justice for the victim and provide the victim's family with answers and accountability," Gullickson said.

Investigators say they don't believe the shooting was random, and some of Goodsell's classmates say he was being bothered by a group before his was killed.

Police are still asking for the public's help in this case, and anyone with more information is urged to call 507-625-7883 and ask for Lt. Brian Gangelhoff or Investigator David VonBerge.