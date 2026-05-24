Teen dies after being shot, crashing car into North Mankato townhouse, police say

Police in southern Minnesota are asking for the public's help with its investigation into a shooting and crash that killed a 17-year-old boy late Saturday.

Officers in North Mankato were called around 11 p.m. to the area of Pleasant View Drive and Willow Lane after residents reported hearing gunshots. Soon after, a vehicle crashed into a nearby townhome off Willow Trail.

The victim was "found inside the vehicle suffering from an apparent gunshot wound," police say. He was later pronounced dead at a Mankato hospital.

Police don't think the shooting was random, and the department's asking residents around Pleasant View Drive, Northridge Drive and "surrounding neighborhoods" to watch any surveillance footage they may have, specifically looking for a silver 2021 Chevrolet Impala.

Anyone with relevant footage or more information on this crime is asked to contact Lt. Brian Grangelhoff at 507-625-7883.