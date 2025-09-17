Watch CBS News
Suspected arson causes $50K in damage to Mankato frat house, officials say

Authorities believe a fire at a southern Minnesota fraternity house was intentionally set.

Mankato Public Safety said first responders arrived at 227 Lincoln Street around 5 a.m. Monday. An online fundraiser identified the location as the chapter house for Phi Kappa Psi — Minnesota Gamma.

Officials said everyone made it out of the house and no injuries were reported.

Surveillance footage helped authorities identify an arson suspect, the public safety department said. That suspect was arrested and is awaiting charges.

Officials estimate the fire caused $50,000 in damage.

"Thankfully, all of our brothers are safe, but the partial, but not total loss of our chapter house is a heartbreaking blow," the online fundraiser read. "For many of us, this house wasn't just a building, it was a home filled with memories, camaraderie, and lifelong friendships. It was the place where we built our bond as brothers, where we celebrated triumphs, supported each other through challenges, and made lifelong connections."  

