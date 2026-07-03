Mankato residents used rat poison to deter dogs from peeing on their property, AG suit says

The Minnesota attorney general said he is suing two Mankato residents after they allegedly put rat poison outside their home in an effort to stop dogs from urinating on their lawn.

According to the lawsuit, at least one dog ingested the rat poison blocks while on a walk and the owner had to induce vomiting.

Pictures included in the lawsuit show bait blocks next to the sidewalk and a large sign stating "no dog piss" on a fence outside the home. Another sign underneath a camera indicated that anyone walking by was being livestreamed.

The lawsuit states that a Department of Agriculture investigator tried to speak to the residents, but they refused to talk to him. The inspector however noticed blocks of rodenticide on the inside of the fence in the front yard.

Minnesota attorney general's office

The two residents are charged with failing to use rat poison in a manner consistent with Environmental Protection Agency regulations. The attorney general's office says the EPA prohibits the use of bait blocks outside and above ground, unless they're placed in a container that can't be opened by pets or children.

The lawsuit also asks the court to impose a civil penalty of $7,500 for each day of the alleged violation.

The court granted a temporary restraining order on Thursday requiring the residents to remove the rat poison and ordering them to allow a Department of Agriculture investigator to inspect the property.

This story will be updated.