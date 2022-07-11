Watch CBS News
Crime

Man, woman shot near Lake Street in Minneapolis

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO Digital Update: Morning of July 11, 2022
WCCO Digital Update: Morning of July 11, 2022 01:11

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police report that a man and a woman both sustained non-life threatening gunshot wounds overnight in Minneapolis.

The shootings happened near the intersection of Lake Street and 15th Avenue South at about 11 p.m. Sunday.

Police responded to multiple reports of gunfire and people running from the scene. They found a man in his 50s with gunshot wounds. He was taken to Hennepin Healthcare.

Another person, a woman in her 30s, arrived at Abbott Northwestern Hospital with apparent gunshot wounds.

Both victims are expected to survive.

There have been no arrests made in the case.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on July 11, 2022 / 2:05 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.