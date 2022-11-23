Man with domestic abuse warrant cuts boy inside St. Paul apartment, police say
ST. PAUL, Minn. – St. Paul police say a 28-year-old man is in custody after he cut an 8-year-old boy while he was intoxicated.
Officers were called to an apartment building off University Avenue and Victoria Street just after 8 p.m. on a report of domestic violence. There, they found a boy with a "minor cut to his hand."
The man then barricaded himself into a bedroom for about an hour before surrendering.
Police say he was in violation of a domestic abuse no contact order and has an active warrant out for his arrest for felony domestic assault. He was taken to Ramsey County Jail.
St. Paul firefighters treated the boy at the scene.
Local Domestic Violence Resources
Women's Advocates
Crisis Line: (651) 227-8284
St. Paul & Ramsey County Domestic Abuse Intervention Project
Crisis Line: (651) 645-2824
Minnesota Day One
Crisis Line: 1-866-223-1111
Esperanza United
Bilingual crisis line: (651) 772-1611.
For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.
