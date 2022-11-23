Man with domestic abuse warrant cuts boy inside St. Paul apartment, police say

ST. PAUL, Minn. – St. Paul police say a 28-year-old man is in custody after he cut an 8-year-old boy while he was intoxicated.

Officers were called to an apartment building off University Avenue and Victoria Street just after 8 p.m. on a report of domestic violence. There, they found a boy with a "minor cut to his hand."

CBS

The man then barricaded himself into a bedroom for about an hour before surrendering.

Police say he was in violation of a domestic abuse no contact order and has an active warrant out for his arrest for felony domestic assault. He was taken to Ramsey County Jail.

St. Paul firefighters treated the boy at the scene.

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Local Domestic Violence Resources

Women's Advocates

wadvocates.org

Crisis Line: (651) 227-8284

St. Paul & Ramsey County Domestic Abuse Intervention Project

stpaulintervention.org

Crisis Line: (651) 645-2824

Minnesota Day One

dayoneservices.org

Crisis Line: 1-866-223-1111

Esperanza United

esperanzaunited.org

Bilingual crisis line: (651) 772-1611.

For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.