Watch CBS News
Wisconsin News

Man who bought $15M lottery ticket in Luck, Wisconsin claims prize

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Lottery winner hails from Luck, Wisconsin
Lottery winner hails from Luck, Wisconsin 01:19

LUCK, Wis. -- The man who bought the winning Megabucks ticket in Luck, Wisconsin is $15 million richer after coming forward to claim his prize.

Mark Cunningham bought the ticket at the Wayne's Food Plus last week. He came forward, claiming his prize in Madison.

While waiting for it to be validated, Wisconsin lottery officials say Cunningham joked he actually had two winning tickets. One was worth $15.1 million, while the other won him $2.

MORE: $15.1 million lottery ticket sold in Luck, Wisconsin

The store that sold the ticket also got $100,000.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on January 13, 2023 / 6:32 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.