$15.1 million lottery ticket sold in Luck, Wisconsin

LUCK, Wis. -- A $15.1 million lottery ticket was sold in the town of Luck, Wisconsin on Wednesday night.

It's the largest ticket sold since a $22.2 million jackpot in 2015. The winner bought the Megabucks ticket at Wayne's Food Plus on Butternut Avenue.

The odds of winning Megabucks are 1 in 6,991,908.

It's different from Mega Millions, which has a jackpot of $940 million for Friday's drawing. The odds of winning Mega Millions is 1 in 302,575,350.