Watch CBS News
Wisconsin News

$15.1 million lottery ticket sold in Luck, Wisconsin

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Minnesota's verification system caused delay in $2.04B Powerball drawing, officials say
Minnesota's verification system caused delay in $2.04B Powerball drawing, officials say 00:53

LUCK, Wis. -- A $15.1 million lottery ticket was sold in the town of Luck, Wisconsin on Wednesday night.

It's the largest ticket sold since a $22.2 million jackpot in 2015. The winner bought the Megabucks ticket at Wayne's Food Plus on Butternut Avenue.

The odds of winning Megabucks are 1 in 6,991,908. 

It's different from Mega Millions, which has a jackpot of $940 million for Friday's drawing. The odds of winning Mega Millions is 1 in 302,575,350.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on January 5, 2023 / 5:24 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.