Man stabbed in Willernie, police arrest suspected attacker

WILLERNIE, Minn. -- A man is recovering after being stabbed in Willernie early Monday morning.

The stabbing happened on the 300 block of Stillwater Road at about 8:45 a.m. First responders found a 36-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds on the side of the street.

He was taken to the hospital by ambulance. The Washington County Sheriff's Department says he was able to identify his attacker to police.

Police have taken a 19-year-old in custody. He is booked at the Washington County Jail, and has not yet been charged.

First published on August 1, 2022 / 2:28 PM

