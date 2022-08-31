Watch CBS News
Crime

Man stabbed in fight near Bde Maka Ska

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Midday headlines from Aug. 31, 2022
Midday headlines from Aug. 31, 2022 02:05

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police say that a man in his 30s sustained a life-threatening injury in a fight that happened near Bde Maka Ska Wednesday afternoon.

The fight occurred at about 1 p.m. on West Bde Maka Ska between Ivy Lane and Rose Lane.

Police say the fight involved two men in their 30s. One was stabbed and taken to the hospital.

The other man has been taken into custody. Minneapolis Park Police are still investigating the stabbing.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on August 31, 2022 / 3:42 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.