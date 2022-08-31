Man stabbed in fight near Bde Maka Ska

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police say that a man in his 30s sustained a life-threatening injury in a fight that happened near Bde Maka Ska Wednesday afternoon.

The fight occurred at about 1 p.m. on West Bde Maka Ska between Ivy Lane and Rose Lane.

Police say the fight involved two men in their 30s. One was stabbed and taken to the hospital.

The other man has been taken into custody. Minneapolis Park Police are still investigating the stabbing.