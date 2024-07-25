Man shot in south Minneapolis has life-threatening injury, police say

MINNEAPOLIS — A man who was shot in south Minneapolis Thursday afternoon may not survive, police said.

Someone in a vehicle likely shot the man near 31st Street East and Clinton Avenue, the Minneapolis Police Department said. He was hospitalized with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

WCCO

A WCCO photographer saw a crashed motorcycle at the scene of the shooting, but police made no mention of the crash.

No one has been arrested. Police are investigating.