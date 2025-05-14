Man shot, "left for dead in an alley," Minneapolis police say

Wildfires still out of control in northern Minnesota, and more headlines

A man in his late 20s was shot and "left for dead in an alley" early Wednesday morning in Minneapolis, the city's police chief said.

A caller reported someone down in an alley near Lake Street East and 17th Avenue South around 1:50 a.m., according to the Minneapolis Police Department. The caller said they had heard a gunshot about 20 minutes prior.

Officers had responded to the area around 1:20 a.m. after a ShotSpotter activation, but found nothing, the department said.

When police responded a second time, they found a man gravely wounded by a gunshot. He was taken to Hennepin Healthcare, where he died.

"We cannot, and will not, standby [sic] and tolerate this kind of violence in our city," Police Chief Brian O'Hara said. "I urge anyone with information to contact our tip line or reach out anonymously through CrimeStoppers."

No one has been arrested in connection with the shooting.