Watch CBS News
Local News

Man shot, killed on east side of St. Paul; 1 in custody

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Man dies after shooting on St. Paul’s east side
Man dies after shooting on St. Paul’s east side 00:29

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- One person is in custody after a man was shot and killed on the east side of St. Paul on Saturday.

According to St. Paul police, officers responded to a shots fired call at Payne Avenue and Arlington Avenue East. There, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Later, a person called 911 and said they were involved in a shooting near the original shots fired call. 

Police say one person is in custody. The shooting is still under investigation.

Saturday's shooting marks the 15th homicide in St. Paul in 2023.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on May 20, 2023 / 10:43 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.