Man shot, killed on east side of St. Paul; 1 in custody

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- One person is in custody after a man was shot and killed on the east side of St. Paul on Saturday.

According to St. Paul police, officers responded to a shots fired call at Payne Avenue and Arlington Avenue East. There, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Later, a person called 911 and said they were involved in a shooting near the original shots fired call.

Police say one person is in custody. The shooting is still under investigation.

Saturday's shooting marks the 15th homicide in St. Paul in 2023.