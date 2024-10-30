Man shot in the abdomen in St. Paul dies from injuries nearly a month later

ST. PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday evening.

The shooting happened near the 800 block of Rice Street around 5:45 p.m.

When police arrived on the scene they found a man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. He was conscious at the time.

First responders transported the man to a local hospital, where he died due to his injuries on Nov. 26 — nearly a month later.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as 42-year-old Oscar Lee Covington, of Brooklyn Park.

Two people, a 43-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman, have been arrested and charged in the shooting.

This is the 30th homicide in St. Paul this year.