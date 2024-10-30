Watch CBS News
Local News

Man shot in the abdomen in St. Paul dies from injuries nearly a month later

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Afternoon digital headlines for Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Afternoon digital headlines for Wednesday, October 30, 2024 01:17

ST. PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday evening. 

The shooting happened near the 800 block of Rice Street around 5:45 p.m.

When police arrived on the scene they found a man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. He was conscious at the time. 

First responders transported the man to a local hospital, where he died due to his injuries on Nov. 26 — nearly a month later.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as 42-year-old Oscar Lee Covington, of Brooklyn Park. 

Two people, a 43-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman, have been arrested and charged in the shooting.

This is the 30th homicide in St. Paul this year.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.