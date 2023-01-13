Watch CBS News
Man shot in leg in West St. Paul; police say suspect arrested

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WEST ST. PAUL, Minn. – A suspect is in custody after a man was shot in the leg Thursday night in West St. Paul.

Police say officers were called to the 100 block of Carmel Avenue just before 8 p.m. on a report of a disturbance.

They found the injured man, and soon after encountered the suspected shooter. They were arrested, and a firearm was found at the scene.

The victim was brought to an area hospital, and he's expected to survive.

Police say they will release more information about this case Friday.

First published on January 12, 2023 / 11:35 PM

