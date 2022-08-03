Man shot dead inside tent near former Lake Street Kmart location

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police are investigating after a man was found shot dead near the former Lake Street Kmart location.

According to police, at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a report of gunfire near 29th Street West and Nicollet Avenue.

There, they found a man inside a tent who had been visibly shot and was unresponsive.

Police say the man, who was in his 40s, was taken to Hennepin Healthcare, where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses told police they heard shots but did not see the assailant. No one has been arrested.

This death marks the 54th homicide in Minneapolis in 2022.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).