Man shot and killed outside St. Paul home

By WCCO Staff

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police say a man was shot and killed in St. Paul Tuesday night.

Investigators said around 10 p.m., someone called 911 to report people with guns outside a home on Preble Street.

Within 30 seconds of that call, police say bullets were flying. Officers arrived to find a man had been shot, and he died at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

This is the 32nd homicide of the year in St. Paul, which is the same number as this time last year.

First published on November 2, 2022 / 5:15 AM

