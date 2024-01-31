Watch CBS News
Man sentenced to 10 years for starting fire inside Target headquarters during riot

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minneapolis man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for starting a fire inside Target headquarters during a riot in August 2020, U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger announced Wednesday.

Leroy Lemonte Perry Williams, 37, was convicted on one count of arson for the incident in October last year.

The fire occurred on Aug. 26, 2020, during unrest that began following a false rumor that Minneapolis police fatally shot a Black man suspected of murder on Nicollet Mall. The victim, in reality, had shot himself as police were closing in on him.

Police on Nicollet Mall during rioting on Aug. 26, 2020 WCCO

Williams and two others broke into the Target headquarters and attempted to set fire both inside and outside the building, according to court documents.

Following Williams' prison sentence, he is ordered to three years of supervised release.

First published on January 31, 2024 / 7:43 PM CST

