Man sentenced for murder in Edina strip mall parking lot

By WCCO Staff

A Minneapolis man has been sentenced to more than three decades in prison after pleading guilty to a fatal shooting in a suburban strip mall parking lot.

Kavyon Madison pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in February. A judge handed him a 403-month sentence on Friday, according to court records, an upward departure from the presumptive sentence of 306 months.

According to court documents, Madison was caught on camera shooting 23-year-old Darien Roberson outside a strip mall in Edina, Minnesota, on Dec. 2, 2023.

Madison and others were celebrating a birthday at a restaurant in the strip mall. As some of them were leaving, Madison made comments about Roberson's deceased friend, which started an argument, a criminal complaint said.

Roberson died at the scene.

