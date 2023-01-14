Watch CBS News
Man seeks help from nearby fire station after being shot in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police say a man has life-threatening injuries after he was shot Friday afternoon in Minneapolis.

Officers from Minneapolis' third precinct responded to a report of a shooting on the 2000 block of 21st Avenue South around 3:20 p.m.

Police say the victim had run from the area to a nearby fire department to seek assistance before being transported to a local hospital.

No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing.

