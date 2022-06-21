Watch CBS News
Man suffering from heat exhaustion rescued from Quarry Park rock pile

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WAITE PARK, Minn. -- Authorities say a man suffering from heat exhaustion was rescued from the top of a 100-foot rock pile in central Minnesota last weekend.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, a 911 caller reported a man was yelling for help from atop a granite rock pile at Quarry Park in Waite Park.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office responded and discovered the 43-year-old St. Cloud man could not get up or walk.

Fire and medical crews assisted in rescuing the man, who was lowered from the pile with ropes and a basket. He was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for heat exhaustion.

The sheriff's office said the man was cited for being in a restricted area, and noted that the rock piles are "very dangerous for anyone to be on."

