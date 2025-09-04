Minneapolis man pleads guilty to threatening to murder a Congressperson

Parents of Annunciation shooting victims call for action, and more headlines

A Minneapolis man will face a federal judge for sentencing after pleading guilty to one count of threatening to murder a United States official on Wednesday.

Initially, Michael Lewis was charged with threatening to murder a U.S. Congressperson, as well as one count of interstate transmission of a threat to injure the other person.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Minnesota hasn't said who was the target of Lewis' threat, but said Lewis called her office on March 26 and left a voicemail saying he would kill her.

A sentencing date hasn't been set at this time.