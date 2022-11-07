Watch CBS News
Man pinned beneath vehicle in Stearns Co. crash dies

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

LYNDEN TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- The Stearns County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash that happened Friday morning.

The crash happened at about 7:30 a.m. on County Road 44, just west of 203rd Street East in Lynden Township.

Investigators on the scene said that the vehicle, a 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe, was resting on its side in a ditch, and the driver was pinned underneath. He was pronounced dead on the scene. He was not believed to have been wearing a seat belt.

On Monday, he was identified as 34-year-old Christopher Gutknecht, of Albany.

Police say the section of road where the crash happened is between two sharp curves.

The crash remains under investigation.

First published on November 7, 2022 / 2:36 PM

