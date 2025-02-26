Watch CBS News
Man found dead in St. Louis Park house fire

By Cole Premo

CBS Minnesota

Officials in a western Twin Cities suburb are investigating a fatal fire overnight.

According to St. Louis Park city officials, police and fire crews were dispatched at around 11:53 p.m. Tuesday to a house fire on the 7400 block of North Street. When they were able to enter the home, they found a man deceased.

"While nothing immediately appeared suspicious about the death, the Hennepin County Crime Lab and State Fire Marshal were called to assist, along with the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office, who will determine cause of death," the city said in a release.

The city's fire department is working with the State Fire Marshal to determine the cause of the fire.  

