Man killed in Minneapolis shooting identified as Abdi Abukar

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police in Minneapolis say they're investigating the city's 77th homicide of the year, which took place on Tuesday.

Officers arrived at the 500 block of Knox Avenue North around 10 p.m. to find a man in his 20s with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was sitting in the driver's seat of the car. 

Through witness accounts, police learned that a man ran from the area and a vehicle left the area after the shots were fired.

No one has been arrested.

The victim was identified as 27-year-old Abdi Abukar.

Homicides in Minneapolis are down 16% compared to 2021. This time last year, Minneapolis had recorded 92 homicides.

First published on December 16, 2022 / 11:59 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

