Man injured in shooting along Nicollet near downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man is recovering from non-life threatening injuries after he was shot Friday evening.

The incident happened just after 7 p.m. near the intersection of Nicollet Avenue and 16th Street. Police say that he was walking in the area when shots were allegedly fired from a vehicle.

The man ran to 15th after being struck.

The victim was taken to Hennepin Healthcare. Police did not indicate where the man's injuries were, but said he was expected to recover.

The incident remains under investigation.